Megan Fox talks about helping son Noah with gender identity

Megan Fox is helping son Noah be his true self, she confirms.

Speaking to Glamour U.K for their April issue, the Transformers stars reveals that she has started buying transgender books for nine-year-old Noah, after he expressed desire to wear dresses.

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she continues. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

"So from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," says Fox.

"I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them. That's also why I don't really put my children on Instagram or social media," Fox explains.

Megan continued: "I'm so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour," she says. "I want people to see that, but I also don't want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they're going to say."