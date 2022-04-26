Donald Trump thinks Meghan Markle will ‘ditch’ Prince Harry for ‘another guy’

File Footage





Donald Trump is the latest to direct his scathing criticism at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, telling the pair’s fierce critic, Piers Morgan, that Meghan is likely to leave Harry soon, reported Mirror Online.

The former president of US was a guest on Morgan’s new TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and during their long conversation, boasted about his prediction skills.

The explosive conversation started with Morgan saying: “Here's my issue with it. I think that they've quit the country, they quit royal duty, they're living in luxury in California They want to use their royal titles to exploit them for massive financial gain.”

He added: “Without any of the duty that comes with the royal titles. I don't think you can have your royal cake and eat it. That's my argument about it.”

Trump them echoed Morgan’s argument, saying: “I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around. Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends, okay.”

In the same snippet from the interview, Morgan then asked Trump if he thought that Meghan and Prince Harry were headed to splitsville, to which he said: “I do.”

Trump then added: “I've been a very good predictor, as you know, I predicted almost everything. It'll end and it'll end bad. And I wonder if Harry's gonna go back on his hands and knees back into the beautiful city of London and say, please. You know, I think Harry has been led down a path.”