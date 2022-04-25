Camilla Cabello brings her girl gang to Coachella months after Shawn Mendes breakup

Camilla Cabello brought her friends to Coachella on Sunday to leave onlookers jaw-dropped while she exuded nothing but happiness at the valley music festival months after breaking up with Shawn Mendes.

The 25-year-old singer didn’t mind the recent ups and downs in their personal life before spreading all the positive vibes in Indio.

Dressed up in a pair of short denim outfits with crochet inner, the Havana hitmaker was spotted having fun with her pals during the second weekend of the event.

The Cuban-born singer rocked white Nike sneakers and brought a playful twist to her outfit with beaded bracelets.

Cabello recently made headlines with her confessions about having a crush on Harry Styles before kick-starting her career.

During her appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, the Senorita singer said that she ditched The Voice auditions with hopes to fall in love with the One Direction alum on X-Factor.

“This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously it’s like 10 years ago but I literally was like, I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. I really believed that at the time,” she said.

“It wasn’t like marriage,” she corrected herself, adding that she thought the pair would “fall in love.”