Jennifer Aniston sends love to Barbra Streisand on her 80th birthday

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has extended heartfelt greetings to singer Barbra Streisand on her 80th birthday, calling the musician her ‘inspiration’.



Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared a few vintage images of Barbra with a sweet birthday note.

She wrote, “Muse, legend, always inspired by the one and only Happy @barbrastreisand day” followed by a heart emoji.

The Jen’s post also included several pictures from one of her photoshoots she had done to pay homage to Barbra by recreating her look in 2020.

Commenting on the post, US actress Rita Wilson said, “I remember these when they came out. Such gorgeous photos and stellar homage.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Reese Witherspoon also showered love on Jennifer Aniston’s photos.