Queen Elizabeth risks losing support after inviting Prince Harry and Meghan: expert

Some royal fans and experts are unhappy over the royal family's invitation to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited after their secret visit to the Queen which they paid on their way to the Invictus Games in the Hague.

According to Express UK, the royal couple will also be allowed to join the Firm at other events to celebrate Queen’s historic 70th year on the throne.



Commenting on the invitation, royal author and commentator Angela Levin said, "I think the chance that Harry and Meghan will toe the royal line, having gone their own way for years, is pie in the sky. Instead having them on the balcony will lose a lot of support from those who admire the the Queen and senior royals.

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry has confirmed the invitation, however, said that no decision has been made as to whether they will attend or not, according to GB News.