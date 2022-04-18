Kylie Jenner flaunts post-baby body in classy denim outfit on Easter: pic

Kylie Jenner is reclaiming her fashion icon tags after welcoming a baby buy as she flaunted her post-baby body in a classy denim outfit on Easter.



Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old reality TV star dropped a series of her photos looking stunning as she marked a blissful holiday with her family.

Jenner also treated fans with a swoon-worthy picture of her magical mommy moments with four-year-old Stormi.

The little munchkin sported an adorable pink dress to contrast with her mum who appeared a doting mother.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently garnered praises for embracing her stretch marks and extra weight after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott.

Netizens showered praises over the mum-of-two for "normalizing normal bodies.”

One user wrote on Reddit, “As a mommy, I love the rawness of this picture. The stretched skin, the postpartum tummy, the little extra weight. I just love it."

Another added: "I love that she posted this. Normalizing normal bodies."