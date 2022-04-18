Easter 2022: See how your favourite stars celebrate the holiday!

Easter 2022: See how your favourite stars celebrated the holiday!

This Easter, several celebrities got together with their loved ones to celebrate their favorite holiday!

From Reese Witherspoon to Priyanka Chopra, celebs extended their heart-warming wishes to their fans as they gave a glimpse of their own celebrations.

Kardashians and Jenners

The Kardashians and Jenner got together at their momager Kris Jenner's house to celebrate the spring holiday.

Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian dropped some fun-filled pictures from their day with lovely decorations on their respective accounts.

















David Beckham

David Beckham shared a cute video of himself with his pet Rabbit Coco as they both shared a carrot together.

The former footballer captioned the video, “Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham’s & coco.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The global sensation Priyanka Chopra spent the holiday with her husband Nick Jonas as she posted some sun kissed pictures.

The White Tiger star wished her fans in the caption, “Happy Easter from us.”

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. opted to dress in a bunny costume as he hops around in the video shared on the photo sharing app.

"Rebirth and Renewal," the Dolittle actor wrote beside his video.

John Travolta

The Pulp Fiction star John Travolta celebrated the holiday with his kids Ella and Benjamin. The star shared a video of his family as he holds a bunny with his daughter while his son carries their pet dog.

He captioned the post, “Happy Easter everyone!”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon dropped a cute picture with her dogs on the special occasion. The Legally Blonde actor also posted a snap with her husband Jim Toth as they donned cute bunny ears.

“Traditions are important,” wrote the actor.







