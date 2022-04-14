‘Game of Thrones’ actor Joseph Gatt arrested for alleged contact with a minor

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested earlier this month for having alleged contact a minor across state lines.

The arrest occurred after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) served him a search warrant on April 6.

According to the LAPD’s press release, the Banshee actor was booked on an outstanding felony warrant.

The initial investigation was carried out by the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and his bail was posted at $5,000 according to TMZ.

Since his release, Gatt denied having any involvement and took to Twitter to write, “I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and complete untrue allegations recently leveled against me.”

He also admitted, “They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

Before concluding he added, “Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”