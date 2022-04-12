Netizens ask 'freedom' for Meghan Markle, demand royal title strip

Netizes ask 'freedom' for Meghan Markle, demand royal title strip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being called out for their Netflix deals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a series of hateful comments on the internet after Nile Gardiner, former advisor to Margaret Thatcher, suggested stripping off their royal title.

"Simply incredible that Meghan Markle still retains a Royal title after all she has done to insult and attack the British Monarchy," he Tweeted.

Gardiner's comments come after novelist Celia Walden ridiculed the couple for signing back to back deals with Netflix, despite the streaming giant producing content that inflicts harm upon the royals.

Responding to Gardiner's tweets, one wrote: "Agree! The monarchy is showing their weakness."

"MM has done nothing to deserve that title and she is using it to make money in the USA.

"Making a joke of the Monarchy," mocked a third.

"They wanted freedom and independence. Give it to them," one suggested, noting how the couple stepped down at senior royals in 2020 to separate themselves from the House of Windsor.

"Take their titles and let's see how far it gets them as that is all they have going for them," suggests a user.