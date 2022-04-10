Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for Netflix deal: ‘Ethics fly away in front of dollar signs’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were blasted by experts for allowing their ethics to crumble and fly away when there are dollar signs’ in view.

This accusation has been issued by Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden during an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton.

She was quoted saying, “I think where morality and ethics are concerned, both of these things tend to fly out the window when there's dollar signs.”

“Things get very embarrassing I mean, this is just, been unanimously agreed that it is a preposterous thing to do,” she also added.

“In fact, the only thing that she should be trademarking, she can trademark arrogant, entitled and preposterous because all those things are uniquely her.”

“But this has been around for a while, but it is just so archetypal of her narcissism, just the idea that you can own a word.”

“I do think we have now reached a point where you would think by now we would get used to it, [but] I never stop being surprised at how badly both of them messed up what could have been a really easy win for them.”