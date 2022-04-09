Kim Kardashian explains how she filters between public vs private life

Kim Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her personal method of discerning her private moments from the public ones, as a reality TV star.

The star and SKIMS founder spoke of her methods in a candid chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

She was quoted saying, “I think we have a no-boundaries kind of theory in filming, even though we do have some boundaries.”



“We kind of film everything, but our boundaries also change. Some seasons, in the past, we’re like, ‘OK I’m not going to show this’.”

But “then you’re like, ‘You know what? This is awesome. I’m glad we filmed that, I am going to show that.’ I think it just changes all the time.”