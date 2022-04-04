Kourtney Kardashian is all praises for beau Travis Barker’s Grammys act

Kourtney Kardashian was seen cheering for her fiancé musician Travis Barker, who delivered an electrifying musical performance at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night.

While the reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer left everyone stunned with their PDA moment on the red carpet, Kourtney’s reaction to Barker’s performance has sent fans in awe.

During Barker’s electrifying performance on stage of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Kourtney was seen positively radiating love for her fiancé.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, was delighted to be among the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena where Barker played the drums. She was also seen clapping excitedly for the Blink-182 drummer.

Travis performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz on Lenny's classic track Are You Gonna Go My Way?