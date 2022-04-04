Prince William, Kate Middleton moving to Windsor due to Prince Andrew?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William will move to Windsor with wife Kate Middleton and their children this summer to be closer to Queen Elizabeth.



According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew’s closeness to the Queen has prompted Prince William and Kate Middleton to move to Windsor with their children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

It is said that Prince Andrew is becoming concerningly influential to his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The royal couple currently split their time between Norfolk and Kensington Palace.

The report further claims, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also looking at schools for their children besides a private home after ruling out royal mansions.

The report, citing sources, also claims the couple considered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home Frogmore Cottage, which is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle as well.