Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after missing Man Utd clash against Leicester: 'Family is everything'

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo delighted his fans with a latest adorable family picture with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children on Sunday.



The 37-year-old football icon has broken his silence with an Instagram post after missing the Manchester United clash against Leicester , captioning "Family is everything."

The club announced that he had experienced "flu-like symptoms" and was deemed not fit enough to play.



But, Cristiano's post indicates something else as he took to Instagram and said 'family is everything'.

In the picture, the footballer is seen seating with Georgina Rodriguez and his four children. Ronaldo has made no reference to missing the Leicester game yet.

The football star is known for frequently posting snaps of his family on his Instagram. Ronaldo previously shared a precious moment with his firstborn, Cristiano Jr. The father-son duo, in the snap, can be seen enjoying a bout of football on the field.

On her ladylove Georgina Rodriguez's birthday, Ronaldo shared with his fans a short video of the Burj Kalifa in Dubai, laced with Georgina Rodriguez.