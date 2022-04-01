Priyanka Chopra's mother talks about her grandchild: 'She is happy and joyous'

Madhu Chopra expressed her excitement on being a grandmother as she talked about her daughter Priyanka Chopra's baby in a latest media interaction.

During a live session with ETimes Lifestyle, Madhu was asked about the latest addition in her family.

She responded to the question, “I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous.”

“This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better,” Madhu added revealing she has not met the baby in person yet.

Expressing her excitement on being a grandmother, Madhu said that she does not remember her own kids now that she has a grandkid.

Madhu continued, “It’s so joyful! I can’t tell you how my heart just goes. I think it’s something that I have been waiting for a very long time.”

“It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness. All I think about is the little one,” she concluded.

The Matrix Resurrections actor and Nick welcomed a baby earlier this year via surrogacy as the couple took to Instagram to announce the news in a joint-statement.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” their post on social media read.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they added.