Victoria Beckham invites Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Brooklyn’s wedding?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle enjoy close friendship with fashion designer Victoria Beckham and David.
The Hello magazine reported that royal fans are hoping Meghan and Harry will attend the wedding ceremony of Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn in Florida this month.
Victoria and David, who enjoy close links to the royal family, were also invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, and back in 2018, the celebrity couple also attended the nuptials of Meghan and Harry.
Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz will tie the knot on April 9 in Florida.
Harry and Meghan, who are good friends of the Beckhams, are expected to fly to Florida from California to attend the wedding.
