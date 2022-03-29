Will Smith 'oblivious' to the consequences of slapping Chris Rock: Source

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith was unaware of the fall-out when he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony held on Sunday.



According to PEOPLE, a source close to Smith’s family disclosed upon anonymity that the decision to go onto the stage and confront Rock before a live audience was “impulsive, and in the moment."

Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

This did not go well with the Matrix actress, after which Smith stood up, walked to the stage and smacked Rock.

For the King Richard actor, “Jada was the only thing he was concerned about,” the source stated.

Reportedly, the 52-year-old was oblivious to the consequences of the slap.

“He just thought about protecting and went into that mode of protector and provider," the source added.

Pinkett, in the past, has opened up about her struggle with alopecia since 2018.

Smith has since garnered a lot of support from acquaintances.

To note, Smith has issued a statement on Monday night following this incident where he officially apologised to Rock for his behaviour.