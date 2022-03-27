Meghan Markle gets 'mixed race' tag because of Thomas Markle, father flaunts

Meghan Markle father Thomas Markle is seemingly taking credit for not letting Duchess be branded as 'Black' at birth.

In a YouTube video with celebrity photographer Karl Larsen Thomas revealed that he "argued with the doctor" for the reason.

"I even had to argue with the doctor, and have him write that she was mixed on the birth certificate, because he wanted to mark down 'Black,'" Thomas said in the video. "I had no problem with Black or white, but in my mind, it should have been mixed."

Meghan was born in Los Angeles to parents Thomas Markle, who is white, and Doria Ragland, who is Black, on August 4, 1981.

The Duchess of Sussex's father earlier announced that he is launching his now YouTube channel- one where he will exclusively speak on his relationship with estranged daughter Meghan.

Thomas Markle Snr said he will give his two piece about current affairs, inspired by talking royal author Lady Colin Campbell and Joe Rogan.

Thomas, 77, announced: “We have discovered YouTube… we’ve decided to join and share our story.”

Thomas added: “I’m standing up for my oldest daughter, Samantha. In this case, she should win because Meghan’s book was full of lies about her. I would appear in a deposition in this case, if it came to it.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's lawyer Michael Kump, has branded the lawsuit “baseless and absurd” and a “continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour”.

“We will give [the lawsuit] the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves," he added.

“Tom wants to do it to put his thoughts out there from the horse’s mouth. He wants to speak about how Meghan and Harry have affected his family. The chat will be no-holds-barred," added Thomas' friend and co-host Karl Larson.