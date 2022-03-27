BTS’ Suga explains intention behind lying about covid-19 symptomatic status

BTS’ Suga explains his intentions behind hiding his status as covid-19 symptomatic earlier in the year.

The conversation surrounding the diagnosis refers to the group’s December test results when Suga, RM and Jin all tested positive.

Later in January, even V tested positive, whereas J-Hope caught the virus in March and is still recovering.

In light of the fact that Jungkook is the only member left that has not caught the virus yet, the group discussed his ‘super antibodies’ in a VLive episode.

He even boasted about it, admitting, “I think I am the Super Antibody…There are some people who don’t get the disease…I think I am the super antibody considering that I haven’t been confirmed yet.”

However, Suga utilized the opportunity to come clean to ARMYs across the world and admitted that he had asked Big Hit Entertainment to hide his status as a symptomatic carrier back when the announcement was made.

While discussing his intentions behind the move he was quoted saying, “I said my symptoms are not that severe because I thought you may worry, but I had symptoms.”

ARMYs seemed moved by the move and began talking about Suga’s decision.

One even gushed over his concern for fans and wrote, “Yoongi said that when he was positive for COVID, he did have symptoms!”

“But he requested (the staff) to write in the article that he was asymptomatic because he was afraid we'd be worried [crying emoji]”