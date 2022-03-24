Prince Harry’s ‘irrelevant claims’ slammed by High Court Judge

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly submitted ‘irrelevant claims’ in his ongoing legal battle against the Home Office, with the High Court judge presiding over the case calling him out for it, reported Express UK.



Following two preliminary hearings last month, High Court judge Mr. Justice Swift on Thursday, March 24, said that evidence filed by Prince Harry’s team included “irrelevant evidence”.

Mr. Swift also added that these claims were “inadmissible and should be excluded from the proceedings.”

Express UK quoted Mr. Swift as saying: “Legal proceedings do not exist for the purpose of permitting parties to put irrelevant matters in the public domain, and the court must be astute to ensure that proceedings, legitimately pursued, do not become the occasion to publicise irrelevant material.”