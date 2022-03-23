Sonam Kapoor gets heartfelt note from mother-in-law post pregnancy news

Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja is expressing her joy at being a grandma for the first time.



The Khoobsurat actress recently announced the good news on her Instagram as she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.

Since then wishes began flooding in. From Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, social media is full of love for Sonam.

Amid, all, one such heartfelt wish from Priya Ahuja was the most awaited one.

Taking to Instagram, Priya shared a cropped picture of Sonam, highlighting her baby bump, she wrote "Super excited to be a Dadi soon. Can't wait. Love you my Bachaas. God Bless."



Many of her loved ones and followers congratulated her on becoming a grandmother. One of her relatives commented, “Congratulations maasi! You're going to be an amazing dadi!”

Another wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the entire family!!!!"