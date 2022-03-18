Kate Middleton ‘leaving children’ behind for royal duties

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to leave their three children behind in the UK as they embark on a week-long royal tour this weekend.
According to Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will begin their tour of Jamaica, Belize, and the Bahamas on Saturday, March 19, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year tours.
However, their three children, eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-year old Princess Charlotte, and three-year-old Prince Louis, will stay back with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
Kate and William reportedly decided to travel sans kids because of their school and nursery timetables.
The upcoming tour marks Kate and William’s first joint tour since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, and they are expected to meet with as many local people across the three countries as possible.
As for the children; George and Charlotte have earlier accompanied their parents on a number of royal tours, while Louis is yet to travel abroad with his parents.
The Duchess of Sussex FINALLY agrees to record her $25M Spotify podcast that will be out this summer.
Britain’s Prince Harry is no stranger to online criticism
Prince Harry’s decision to ditch Prince Philip’s memorial service for the Invictus Games is being slammed
Russian forces attacked Ukraine three weeks ago, forcing millions of civilians to flee their homes, some across...
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a special yet casual ride out in her customised Maybach with beau Pete Davidson
Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to bring in a new wave to the monarchy