Kate Middleton ‘leaving children’ behind for royal duties

File Footage





Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to leave their three children behind in the UK as they embark on a week-long royal tour this weekend.

According to Hello magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will begin their tour of Jamaica, Belize, and the Bahamas on Saturday, March 19, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year tours.

However, their three children, eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-year old Princess Charlotte, and three-year-old Prince Louis, will stay back with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Kate and William reportedly decided to travel sans kids because of their school and nursery timetables.

The upcoming tour marks Kate and William’s first joint tour since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, and they are expected to meet with as many local people across the three countries as possible.

As for the children; George and Charlotte have earlier accompanied their parents on a number of royal tours, while Louis is yet to travel abroad with his parents.