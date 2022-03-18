Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and others to co-host 2022 Met Gala

The wait is finally over!

The much-awaited , glamorous event of the year, Met Gala 2022 is all set to hit the floor s on its traditional day - the first Monday of May and the Metropolitan Museum of Art has unveiled the list of hosts for this year’s gala.

On Thursday, Vogue announced that Hollywood stars Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-host the star-studded event, scheduled to be held on May 2.

Moreover, Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will continue to serve as honorary Met Gala co-chairs, according to the museum.

The annual style extravaganza will celebrate the fashion and art in Hollywood. This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” to coincide with the museum’s exhibition of the same name.

Lively, Reynolds and King have all attended previous Met Galas, with the former rocking some memorable looks on the red carpet over the years.

For last fall's event titled 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' that took place in September at the 2021 Met Gala – after being delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman served as Met Gala co-chairs.