Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian Wednesday opened up on her relationship with Pete Davidson during her appearance on a hit Talk show.

Kim, who has been dating the Comedian since October last year and recently went ‘Instagram official’ with him, has revealed that Pete Davidson branded her name onto his chest with a hot iron. The mark was first spotted by fans when Davidson shared a topless selfie taken in bed.

During her appearance on the show, the 41-year-old talked about her romance with Pete Davidson as she revealed being happy to have just ‘went for it.’

"It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it,” she told the famed TV show host.

Pete Davidson is ultra supportive of Kim Kardashian's ambitions as he showed off his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his collarbone amid feud with the rapper.



It is to mention here that Kim Kardashian isn’t a lawyer just yet, she’s a law student, who has recently passed the California ‘baby bar’ exam and is due to sit the main bar exam later this year.



Speaking about her and Pete Davidson's love affair on ‘the Ellen DeGeneres Show’, Kim Kardashian told Ellen: “That one’s really cute.”