Pete Davidson set to star as himself in show about himself

Pete Davidson will be starring as a fictionalised version of himself in a new comedy series

Pete Davidson will be starring as a fictionalised version of himself in a new comedy series led by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, confirmed Variety.

The show, a project of Lorne Michael’s Broadway video and Universal Television, has a tentative title of Bupkis and is reportedly waiting to be picked up by a streamer.

Davidson will not only star in Bupkis, but also serve as a co-writer with David Sirus and Judah Miller. He is also an executive producer, alongside Michaels, Sirus, Miller, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

According to Deadline, Bupkis will follow the same premise as Larry David’s hit sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm in which David navigates celeb life.

Bupkis won’t be Davidson’s first attempt at writing and starring in a show or film; he famously drew inspiration from himself to pen Judd Apatow’s King of Staten Island, in which he also starred.