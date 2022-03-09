Prince Harry’s unpopularity mocked after he goes ‘unnoticed’ at American event

Prince Harry’s royal status was apparently of no help to his popularity at his recent public outing in the US

Prince Harry’s royal status was apparently of no help to his popularity at his recent public outing in the US, where he reportedly went ‘unnoticed’ by Americans who failed to recognise him, reported Express UK.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, with pictures showing him in a grey cowboy hat sitting on his head.

Despite his royal status, Harry went unnoticed at the essentially American event, a source told The Daily Mail.

“The funny thing is most people didn't recognise him or care,” the source was quoted.

The same insider, who was reportedly present at the event, also slammed the prince’s appearance at the rodeo event, branding it ‘shocking’.

“It's a quintessentially American event, where animals are made to perform. Given he has such a lack of respect for the First Amendment and his wife is such an animal rights activist - it is shocking he thought he could show his face here,” said the source.

An image of Prince Harry at the event was also shared by The Melton Bull Company, but later deleted by the company’s owner Cory Melton according to People.