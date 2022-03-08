Ellen DeGeneres comes under fire for making Jacob Elordi feel uncomfortable in new interview

Renowned TV host Ellen DeGeneres has faced backlash on social media for allegedly objectifying Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.



Ellen DeGeneres interviewed the 24-year-old actor - who is also known for his starring role in The Kissing Booth series - for The Ellen Show.

Ellen's focus and reaction to the Australian actor's extraordinary scenes in HBO drama series Euphoria, in which he plays manipulative teen Nate Jacobs, has left some viewers fuming.

Noting how the actor is seen shirtless in the series, DeGeneres asked Elordi how it feels and if he is consulted by the scriptwriters about how he feels being undressed so frequently.

Elordi replied: 'You have no choice. I've done some movies where it's like [my character] goes to the mall shirtless. And you're like, "Why?"'

DeGeneres responded: 'Well because look at you, that's why.' The host's comment caused Elordi to sip his drink awkwardly.

Some viewers of the show called the host out for 'sexualizing' Elordi, with one user commented under a reposted clip from the interview on Instagram: 'It’s sad. He seems uncomfortable.'

Another user wrote: 'Ellen DeGeneres is trash, and we’ve known that for years now. She loves to make people uncomfortable, and clearly, Jacob Elordi is no different than anyone else that she has purposely and objectively made feel uncomfortable for entertainment and ratings.'