Britney Spears slams family as she vows to get justice against them

Britney Spears called out on her family in her recent Instagram post

Britney Spears called out on her family in her recent Instagram post and promised to get justice against them.

Throwing light on the horrible conditions that her family kept her in, the Toxic singer revealed she was nothing more than a puppet for her family.

Taking to the photo sharing app, Spears wrote, “In a world. where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off …”

Lashing out at the family, she wrote that she had no private baths and no privacy while she bathed. The singer even revealed that she was drugged by her family.

“I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away..,” she went on writing.

“I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do… but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most.”

Towards the end of her post, Britney promised she won’t stop until justice is served.

Listing the dreadful details of what went on with her for 13 years before her conservatorship finally ended in 2021, she added, “I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed. Nobody should ever be treated the way I was.”

“If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me,” Britney concluded in her post.

