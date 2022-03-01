Hulk Hogan divorces second wife Jennifer McDaniel, finds new love

Hulk Hogan is officially divorced from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and has also found love again

Hulk Hogan is officially divorced from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and has also found love again in a new woman, reported People.

Hogan took to Twitter on Monday to settle speculation around his love life, saying, “Just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced.”

“Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he added.

Hogan had recently been spotted out with a ‘mystery woman’ in Clearwater, Florida, setting off online rumours around his relationship leading to the announcement.

Hogan filed for divorce from McDaniel in October 2021 which was finalised later the same year, court documents reveal.

The former couple had tied the knot in 2010, after Hogan’s first divorce from Linda Marie Bollea, whom he was married to from 1983 to 2009.