Kim Kardashian crosses path with Julia Fox during Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox faced-off in a rare sight during Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, the divas decked up in their ex, Kanye West's favoured fashion choice, as they hid their faces in coverings.

For the day, Kim donned a black hooded jacket and a pair of sunglasses, while she displayed her famous curves in a pair of leather leggings. Julia, on the other hand, donned a red headscarf that also covered her face. Fox coordinated her look with latex top, black mini skirt and scarlet knee high boots.

The encounter comes after Fox went all out with her whirlwind romance with West. The 44-year-old rapper revamped the Uncut Gems star's wardrobe and showered her utmost affection in during their 15-day romance.

Kim on the other hand has filed new filings with the court, confessing that Kanye West is 'emotionally distressing' her and demanded immediate divorce.