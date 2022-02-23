BTS’ Jungkook worries ARMYs with a song recommendation on breakups: ‘Is he struggling?’

 
BTS’ Jungkook worries fans with a song recommendation about breakups and heartbreak

By Web Desk
February 23, 2022
BTS fans rally together over fears of Jungkook potentially going through a breakup after his recent song recommendations begin to worry fans.

The post has been shared to Instagram Stories and contains a lyric centred video that talks of breakups, heartbreaks, self-preservation etc.

The video background features an ethereal woman lying in a field of blue and purple flowers.

On top, a series of lyrics are cycling through with the words, “In the dark, you’ve been going through phases. Hope you love the one you make love to.”

“Making sure that you’re not the one broken. But I guess I wasn’t perfect. I’ll make it easier”

