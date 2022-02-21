BTS and TXT bag TikTok's Gold Creator award

South Korean pop bands BTS and TXT (Tomorrow X Together)have received a golden and a silver 'Creator Award' for surpassing millions of followers on TikTok, reported Soompi.

On February21, the record label of both the groups Big Hit Music shared the news with fans.

The Butter hit-makers have most number of followers than any other Korean artist on the app while their fellow group ranks second on the list.

As of today, BTS has over 46.5 million followers while TXT has surpassed 15.6 million followers.

On the professional front, the world famous group will soon hit stage for its Permission To Dance on Stage – Seoul concerts.

The shows have been slated for March 10, 12, and 13. On the other hand, TXT is all set for its fan live events on 5th and 6th of the same month.