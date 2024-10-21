Erin Murphy shares untold story about 1960s hit TV show 'Bewitched'

Erin Murphy reveals interesting things about TV show Bewitched

Erin Murphy, the stunning child star of Bewitched's classic show, revealed a few interesting details about her favourite character.

Bewitched was a popular TV series, featuring a witch named Samantha and her mortal husband Darrin Stephens.

In the middle of the comedy drama, Dick York who played Darrin decided to quit the show due to his serious back injury. Soon the team replaced him with another actor.

During her conversation with People Magazine, Erin revealed that she has a special spot for Dick York. The star shared, "I will give you a scoop. My entire life I have been so diplomatic because I loved them both."

"They were wonderful guys. Watching the show, Dick York is a better Darrin.' She added.

However, the 60-year-old actress praised his acting skills, noticing that York brought life to the character with his humor.



Talking about the late actor, who she thinks was like a father to her, says, "Dick York was a dad and he had a lot of kids and he was just more paternal."

She went on saying, "Dick Sargent was a great guy and we were in touch up until he passed away. But I'm going with Dick York on this one."

Bewitched, which turned 60 years old, is a story about a young witch named Samantha who got married to a normal guy, Darrin Stephens, and decided to live a normal life with him.