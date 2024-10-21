Princess Kate earns new title of 'The Children’s Princess', shares heartfelt message

Catherine shared a heartfelt message during Baby Loss Awareness Week

Amid a particularly tough year, the Princess of Wales has remained steadfast in her dedication to various charitable causes, showcasing her support in multiple ways.

She has actively engaged with the public through social media posts, touching videos, behind-the-scenes discussions about her charities, and unexpected outings alongside Prince William.

During Baby Loss Awareness Week, Catherine shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter): "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected."

The message was personally signed 'C' by the Princess.

This personal approach has resonated well, as a prominent royal expert noted how Catherine’s heartfelt messages are making a significant impact.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond commented on the trend to OK!, saying, "This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances."

Jennie further observed, "Official statements from the Palace now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison. Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but Catherine and William are showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness."

Kate has focused her charitable efforts on organisations centered around well-being, childhood development, and youth mental health, earning her the affectionate title of ‘The Children’s Princess’ among her supporters on social media.

Her involvement in charitable work expanded significantly in 2022 when she became a patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA). While advocating for this cause, the Princess underscored that no mother is "immune to experiencing anxiety and depression."

She shared: "Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence. No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time."

She also added, "It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they're able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover."

The MMHA collaborates with over 100 organisations to assist women and families dealing with perinatal mental health issues, ensuring they receive high-quality care and support.

The charity has highlighted that approximately 20% of women face mental health challenges either during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth.