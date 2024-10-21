King Charles remains strong despite health issues: 'not well'

King Chalres and Queen Camilla are on an official tour to Australia

King Charles is determined to remain "very strong" and committed to "doing his best for Australia," following a confrontation with Senator Lidia Thorpe during his first official visit as the British monarch.

Thorpe, the Indigenous senator for Victoria, interrupted the King's address to Parliament in Canberra, demanding, "give us our land back," and declaring, "you are not my King," before being escorted out by security.

In response to the incident, commentator Levin came to the King's defense, emphasising that Charles will not be swayed by the "unpleasant" and "ridiculous" protest.

Levin stated, "King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on." Camilla, who was by the King's side, reportedly smiled during the incident, signaling her familiarity with such disruptions.

Levin highlighted the warm reception Charles and Camilla have received in Australia, asserting that Thorpe's actions would not have an impact on the King.

She remarked, "He's had such a wonderful welcome; there were thousands of people outside the church yesterday, and people are delighted to have seen him. So here, this is one person who is quite honestly ridiculous."

The commentator also mentioned that Thorpe had previously tried to create a scene at the Australian War Memorial during the royal couple's visit.

When asked about King Charles's decision to proceed with the tour despite undergoing cancer treatment, Levin expressed that the monarch is committed to serving Australia and pointed out the significant financial implications of any moves to remove him from his position.

"This is his 16th visit to Australia, and you can tell he really wants to come because he's not well and he's still having his cancer treatment, which he's stopped especially so that he won't get too tired and he can manage all that's going on," she explained.

"They are going to do 30,000 miles actually in these next ten days, and they're trying to get through ten things a day, splitting off so that Camilla will go one place, he will go the other. If they want to take a vote on whether they should get rid of him, it will cost them £150 million. So it's just really down to rudeness and lack of politeness and being very unpleasant to a man who actually does his best."