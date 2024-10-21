Kris Jenner receives immense criticism on latest glam photos

Critics accuse Kris Jenner for 'setting unrealistic beauty standards'

American media personality, Kris Jenner has become a target of condemnation for her newest glam look that she shared on her social media.

Kris dropped a bunch of new pictures wearing a white robe flashing her glow while smiling to the camera.

She wrote in the caption: “Had the perfect afternoon with @thebeautysandwich and followed it up tonight with makeup by @busterknight… I’m wearing @kyliecosmetics Kylash mascara and Skin Tint Blurring Elixir!”

Jenner has been receiving negative remarks on the latest photos. According to the critics, the 68-year-old socialite needs to ‘embrace aging’ now.



The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is not just getting accused of airbrushing her clicks but also for ‘setting unrealistic beauty standards’, reported Reality TidBid.

One of the social media users commented: “Do better… stop promoting unreal beauty expectations. This is so obviously filtered to the max. Embrace your aging.”

“God, this is absurd. She’s like 70 lol,” and “No lines in her neck please, no one looks like that”, wrote another.

One of the critics accused her of editing the image: “So photo-tweaked. She literally has no lines or pores. Make-up cannot make you that perfect, but she is a beautiful woman anyway.”

“Filtered… At your age, the neckline cannot escape. Such false people,” another user commented.

Amongst all the hate she received online, Malika Haqq, Lauren Sanchez and Paris Hilton came forward in support of the reality TV star.