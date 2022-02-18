Prince Charles ‘no longer has sympathy’ for Prince Andrew after settlement

Prince Andrew’s decision to settle with his accuser Virginia Giuffre reportedly destroyed any sympathy Prince Charles ever had for his brother.
This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Camilla Tominey during one of her interviews with This Morning which aired this Wednesday.
She began the interview after questions about Prince Andrew’s possible rehabilitation came under discussion and admitted, "Let’s not forget it was his brother and indeed his nephew the Duke of Cambridge [Prince William] who pushed for this severing of royal ties in the first place.”
"He’s in a really very difficult position," she also went on to tell the publication.
Especially because "We’ve got to mindful of the fact his mother is supportive of him while she’s on the throne," Camilla said, per the outlet, "He’s got limited time for rehabilitation."
