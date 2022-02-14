Hailie Jade in SoFi Stadium to enjoy Super Bowl and father Eminem's performance

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is a social media influencer who is followed by more than two million people on Instagram.
She hardly shares pictures and videos of his father or talks about him on social media.
On Sunday, Hailie posted multiple pictures from SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles where the "Lose Yourself" rapper was set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
She thousands of people to enjoy the Super Bowl. Taking to Instagram, Hailie shared a picture of herself entering the stadium. Hailie, however, did not mention Eminem or say anything about the halftime performers.
Other pictures shared to her Instagram stories showed her inside the stadium before the game.
The Super Bowl halftime show features Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg and R&B singer Mary J. Blige.
