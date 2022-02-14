Meghan Markle ‘given free reign’ to ‘outshine’ Harry while Camilla ‘followed’

Experts speculate upon the difference in rules Meghan Markle has followed when compared to her predecessor Duchess Camilla.
This observation has been made by royal commentator and PR expert Kinsey Schofield during her interview with Express UK.
She started off by providing a clear cut difference between the styles of Duchess Camilla and Meghan Markle.
She was also quoted saying, “The biggest difference between the two women is that the Duchess of Cornwall prefers to let Prince Charles lead while she stays in the background.”
"Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex does not follow the same rule and oftentimes outshines Prince Harry."
Before concluding, she did make it clear that Meghan’s intentions have never been to outshine her husband with a winner’s mindset, but rather because they both see eachother “as equals.”
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are gearing up to bring to life their own biopic
'All Of Us Are Dead' premiered on Netflix on January 28
Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in Fernando Leon de Aranoa's workplace satire "The Good Boss"
Justin Bieber can leave even a room full of elite athletes, actors and A-Listers star struck, reported The Associated...
Two men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder
'Mad Max: Fury Road' director George Miller was impressed with Rihanna and Eminem