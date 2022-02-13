Prince Harry’s ‘explosive memoir’ risks shaking monarchy to its core’: report

A close friend of Prince Harry reportedly risks “shaking the monarchy” down to its very core.”
The pal made his admission while speaking to The Mirror and started off by admitting, “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship.”
"There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults. They were never close with her and they still aren’t."
Before concluding he also added how, "Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core."
