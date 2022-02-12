'Euphoria' stars Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer confirm romance!

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer have confirmed their relationship with a loved-up photo.

A photo of them locking lips was posted by Fike on his Instagram Stories, captioning it "Happy Birthday Happy Birthday."

Hunter later added photos from the night on her social media handle.



For the celebrations, Euphoria's Jules wore a white top with a black choker. Fike on the other hand donned a black zip-up sweatshirt.

Fike plays Elliot in the hit HBO series while Hunter essays the role of a trans woman Jules. The series also stars Zendaya.