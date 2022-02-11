Robert Pattinson spills he almost lost 'Twilight' for making Edward 'bit too emo'

Robert Pattinson recalled that he was about to lose the role of Edward Cullen in the famed Twilight for being ‘a little too emo’.

“I do think there's something in that first movie," he started revisiting during his conversation with GQ.

"You could see that people were taking it seriously and it has a passion to it. I was 21, and kind of wanted to make it as arty as possible,” he spilled the beans.

“And so we had this strange tension where the studio was kind of a little bit scared to make things a little too emo and stuff and I thought that was the only way to play it,” explained The Batman actor.

“It just seems so ridiculous talking about it now because I was literally—I spent so much time infuriated," he admitted.

Robert Pattinson photoshoot for 'GQ'

Pattinsons revealed that his manager asked him to do ‘the opposite’ of how he was helming the character.

“They were like, 'Okay, so whatever you're doing right now, after lunch, just do the opposite or you'll be fired by the end of the day',” he told the magazine.

“I also think if I tried to play it lighthearted, the way I would do it would end up looking so wrong that I'd end up looking even more like a psychopath,” he also shared.



