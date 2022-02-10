Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' gets a release date, clashes with 'Jurassic World Dominion'

Akshay Kumar’s historic-action movie Prithviraj has been confirmed to release on June 10 after several delays due to Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Khiladi actor dropped film’s character posters as he announced the release date of his much-anticipated movie.

The movie, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, revolves around the tale of legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.



The project, helmed by Yash Raj Films, will be receiving a touch competition from Hollywood movie Jurrasic World Dominion, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Patt, Mamoudou Athie, and others.

