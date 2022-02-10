Meghan Markle being viewed as ‘Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince’

Royal experts have labelled Meghan Markle akin to “Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince.”

Former royal correspondent Richard Mineards made this claim during his interview with the Evening Standard.

There he started off by saying, “As people get to know them, I think they’ll appreciate having them here.”

“I don’t think they’ll move back to the UK at all. The British people see Meghan as the Wallis Simpson stealing the golden prince.”

For those unversed, Mrs Simpson was a famous American divorcee who married King Edward back in 1937 and ended up leading Queen Elizabeth’s ancestors towards the monarchy.