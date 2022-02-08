Shawn Mendes spotted with another woman months after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes, who recently broke up with Camila Cabello, was photographed with a brunette yogi

Shawn Mendes, who recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello, was photographed with a brunette yogi at a beach in Hawaii.

In pictures shared by Page Six, Mendes is seen deeply involved in a rather interesting beach ritual with the yogi, who has been identified as Hitomi Mochizuki, who seems to be a mutual friend of the former couple.

Pictures of the two show Mendes snorting an unidentified substance from a pipe as Mochizuki appears to blow into it. The two are seen indulging in the practice while sitting cross-legged on a blanket in what appears to be a wooded area.

Yet another picture showed them staring deeply into each other’s eyes before they got up and left to grab drinks and were then photographed walking along a rocky path. Both were seen talking and smiling at each other.

According to Page Six, reps for both Mendes and Mochizuki were unavailable to comment on their relationship.

Mendes and longtime girlfriend Cabello broke up in November 2021, and both follow Mochizuki on Instagram.