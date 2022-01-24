 
Julia Fox makes Kim Kardashian feel jealous with latest photos with Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia can be seen wearing matching double denim

By Web Desk
January 24, 2022
US actress and Kanye West’s new ladylove Julia Fox shared adorable PDA-filled photos with beau from their debut fashion show together and fans think she made a desperate attempt to make his ex wife Kim Kardashian feel jealous.

Julia Fox took to Instagram stories and shared dazzling photos with the Stronger singer from Paris Fashion show.

In the photos, Kanye West and Julia can be seen wearing matching double denim as they attended first fashion show together in Paris.

The couple looked stylish and smitten for the outing which comes after Julia defended her romance with Kanye, 44.

Julia posted the dazzling photos after Kim Kardashian delighted her millions of fans with stunning pictures on Instagram.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian was mentioned briefly in Kanye West’s new documentary film that premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday.