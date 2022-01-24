Kanye West and Julia Fox shun criticism, get closer to each other

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox shunned criticism and enjoyed loved-filled moments in Miami where their relationship began on New Year's Eve.

The new lovebirds threw their arms around each other as they were spotted enjoying an affectionate reunion at the airport in Miami on Saturday.

The duo got emotional after returning to the city where their relationship began during a night of partying on New Year's Eve.

The 31-year-old actress, with teary eyes, struck to the rapper's chest and threw her arms around her beau. The two were wearing matching black ensembles.

Kim Kardashian's ex opted for a comfortable-looking ensemble and carried a backpack. While, Julia put her enviably chiseled midriff in display in a clinging black crop top and tight matching trousers, which threw her curves into relief as she headed toward Kanye to wrap him in a warm embrace.



Julia Fox looking stunning as she pulled back blonde hair up into a high ponytail, the Screenshot actress accessorized with a handbag. She also wore high-heeled black leather shoes and earrings to elevate her look.

Their latest date comes day-after Julia Fox responded to those who think her relationship with Kanye West is based on “fame,” “clout” and “money,” revealing that dating rich men is no big deal for the “Uncut Gems” star.



“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” Julia Fox proclaimed on Friday’s episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.