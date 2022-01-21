Goktug Alp dies in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

"Kurulus;Osman" fans are mourning the death of one of their favorite characters in the hit Turkish TV series.
They were left teary-eyed when they saw the death of Osman Bey's loyal commander Goktug Alp in the latest episode that aired on Wednesday.
The latest episode showed Goktug being stabbed in front of Osman Bey who remains in captivity.
The role of Goktug is played by Burak Çelik, who according to reports, wanted to leave the TV series to work on another project.
His character was killed on his own request as he was no longer interested in playing the role
