Realtor used Meghan and Harry's name to generate buzz around property: report

Reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking at property and moving to another home have turned out to be rumors.

Montecito Journal reported that the rumor was apparently started by a realtor listing a property in Birnam, who wanted to gin up interest in it "but had no idea that worldwide press would jump on anything that mentions these two."

The paper said, "The point of them moving here was to have a nice community to fit in, enjoy and be part of."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple welcomed their second child last year in the US.