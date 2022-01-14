Jake Gyllenhaal trolled ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift with recent photo-shoot: claim fans

Jake Gyllenhaal has seemingly responded to ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift's diss song, All Too Well, with his recent photographs featured in W Magazine.

The actor graced the magazine's Best Performances 2022 issue for his role in The Guilty.

For the magazine's photoshoot, the 41-year-old actor donned a crimson shirt and paired it with a red pair of glasses having heart-shaped frame.

The glasses, as fans quickly pointed out, are similar to what Swift wore in her 22 music video. The songs has been included in the singer's 2021 set, Red (Taylor's Version).



Earlier, the Blank Space singer’s 10-minute-long track created a huge buzz as it was speculated to take a dig at the singer’s past relationship with the Prisoners actor.

The magazine's official Instagram also shared the photographs and, as InStyle reported, the the caption of the post initially read, "Red (Jake's Version).

As soon as netizens came across the post, they started reacting. While one fan wrote, "The caption lmao y’all playing a dangerous game," another IG user joked, "whoever wrote that caption deserves a raise."



